Updated: May 11, 2022 at 10:37 AM

Moments in Major League Baseball(6 images)

The Baltimore Orioles played the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Orioles won 5-3 over the Cardinals.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Felix Bautista and catcher Robinson Chirinos celebrate a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 10, 2022. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Cardinals' Harrison Bader rounds second base enroute to a two-run inside the park home run. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Cardinals' Bader does a curtain call after hitting a two-run. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Orioles' Chirinos has words with Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina after being hit by a Nick Wittgren pitch as home plate umpire Angel Hernandez gets involved. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
