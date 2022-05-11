Top News
Updated: May 11, 2022 at 10:37 AM
Moments in Major League Baseball
The Baltimore Orioles played the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The Orioles won 5-3 over the Cardinals.
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Felix Bautista and catcher Robinson Chirinos celebrate a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 10, 2022. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Cardinals' Harrison Bader rounds second base enroute to a two-run inside the park home run. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Cardinals' Bader does a curtain call after hitting a two-run. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Orioles' Chirinos has words with Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina after being hit by a Nick Wittgren pitch as home plate umpire Angel Hernandez gets involved. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
