Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Energy
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Mega Millions
Pets know time
Border life
Hurricane Willa
Salmon graveyard
Wheelchair boat
Water law
Salmonella
Virus outbreak
Mail dump
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 at 8:03 AM
Moments from the World Series
(6 images)
The Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers face off in the MLB 2018 World Series. Boston won Game 1 on Tuesday night, 8-4.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson (31) and Justin Turner (10) can't field the double by Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi during the eighth inning in Game 1 at Fenway Park in Boston on Tuesday. Boston
won
8-4. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Dodgers' Max Muncy (13) scores behind Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon (3) during the seventh inning. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez (R) celebrates his 3-RBI home run with J.D. Martinez (28) during the seventh inning. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Red Sox's Steve Pearce is forced out by Dodgers' second baseman Brian Dozier (6) on an attempted double play during the fifth inning. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland singles during the third inning. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A Red Sox mascot poses for a photo on Jersey Street before Game 1. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Willa weakens to tropical depression in central Mexico
Donald Trump signs law authorizing water infrastructure projects
Dozens more sickened, hospitalized in ground beef salmonella outbreak
6 children killed in adenovirus outbreak in New Jersey
Winning numbers drawn for $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Latest News
Escaped capybara captured in Las Vegas parking lot
'Married at First Sight' alum Danielle Bergman expecting child
Migrant caravan getting smaller as it approaches U.S.
General Atomics awarded $193M for Gray Eagle logistics
Child sex abuse lawsuit names 263 Catholic priests in SF Bay Area
Back to Article
/