Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 27, 2019 at 9:13 AM
Moments from the U.S. Open in tennis
(10 images)
Tennis players from around the globe compete at the 2019 U.S. Open tennis championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from Monday through September 8, 2019 in New York City.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a volley to Sumit Nagal of India in their first-round match Monday. Federer
won
the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Nagal hits a forehand to Federer. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
American Serena Williams hits a forehand shot to Maria Sharapova of Russia in their first-round match. Williams
won
6-1, 6-1. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Sharapova hits a backhand to Williams. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Williams celebrates her win in two sets. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Former U.S. tennis player Billie Jean King gives remarks during the tournament's opening ceremonies. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ben Platt of "Pitch Perfect" performs during the opening ceremonies. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
