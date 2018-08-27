Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 at 8:43 AM
Moments from the U.S. Open Tennis Championships
(19 images)
Top tennis professionals compete at the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. The tournament runs August 21 to September 9, 2018.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Serena Williams of the United States serves in her first-round match victory over Magda Linette of Poland on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Williams hits a backhand in her first-round match victory over Linette. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Katie Couric of "CBS Evening News" watches Williams defeat Linette. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Editor in chief of Vogue Anna Wintour watches Williams defeat Linette. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fans applaud after Williams defeats Linette. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a forehand in his first-round match against David Ferrer of Spain. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Sloane Stephens of the United States pumps her fist after winning a point in her straight sets victory over Evgeniya Rodina of Russia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
