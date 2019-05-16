Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: May 16, 2019 at 12:30 PM
Moments from the PGA Championship
(14 images)
Professional golfers compete in the PGA Championship at The Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, N.Y., from May 16 through May 19, 2019.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Rickie Fowler hits out of the bunker to the 12th green in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tiger Woods (L) and Brooks Koepka walk to the 12th hole in the
first round
. Woods comes to the tournament after a win at the Masters Tournament in April in a stunning career comeback. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Charley Hoffman lines up a putt on the 12th hole. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Henrik Stenson of Sweden lines up a putt on the 12th hole. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Xander Schauffele reacts after making par on the 12th hole. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Tommy Fleetwood of Britain reacts after making par on the 12th hole. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bubba Watson walks to the 13th fairway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
