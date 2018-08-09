Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 at 8:54 AM
Moments from the PGA Championship
(11 images)
Top golfers from around the world compete in the PGA Championship in Town and Country, Mo., on Thursday. The tournament runs from August 9 through August 12. Photos by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Zachary Johnson watches his tee shot on the first hole of the first round.
Gary Woodland from Topeka, Kan., (R) shakes hands with Sergio GarcĂa of Spain after the end of the first round. Woodland shot a six under par 64 to take the lead on the day.
Tiger Woods walks past the Wannamaker Trophy enroute to his tee shot on hole one.
Woods takes his tee shot on the first hole.
Matt Kuchar watches his tee shot on the first hole.
Jordan Spieth yells out after shooting his tee shot wide on the first hole.
Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot from hole number one.
