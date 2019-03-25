Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: March 25, 2019 at 8:26 AM
Moments from the Miami Open
(10 images)
Tennis stars compete at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The tournament began Wednesday and runs through Tuesday.
Naomi Osaka of Japan (C) receives the key to Miami-Dade County from County Commissioner Jean Monestime (L) and state Sen. Oscar Braynon after defeating Yanina Wickmayer on Friday. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Osaka returns a two-handed backhand to Wickmayer, of Belgium, on Friday. Osaka defeated Wickmayer 6-0, 6-7, 6-1. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Wickmayer hits a backhand shot to Osaka. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
American Serena Williams stretches to return the ball to Rebecca Peterson of Sweden. Williams defeated Peterson 6-3,1-6,6-1. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Peterson hits a two-handed backhand to Williams. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
Williams reacts after losing a game in the second set to Peterson. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
American Venus Williams serves to Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia on Thursday. Venus Williams defeated Jakupovic 7-5, 6-3. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
