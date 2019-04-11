Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
1973 murder
Earl Thomas Conley
Julian Assange
Penn State
Moon landing
South Korea abortion
Golden State Killer
Patagonia
Spring blizzard
Masters schedule
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: April 11, 2019 at 12:41 PM
Moments from the Masters
(6 images)
Golf greats take to the greens at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. for the Masters Tournament from April 11 through April 14, 2019.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Tiger Woods hits from a bunker to the 2nd hole in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Golf legends Gary Player (L) and Jack Nicklaus embrace as they arrive for the ceremonial tee to start the Masters Tournament on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Player (R) hugs Nicklaus after they hit the ceremonial tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Player shakes hands with Chairman of Augusta National Fred Ridley. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Nicklaus hits the ceremonial first tee shot. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Player tips his hat before hitting the ceremonial tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Virginia police arrest N.Y. man for 1973 double homicide
Former Penn State president ordered to report to prison
Four counties seek death penalty against alleged Golden State Killer
Earl Thomas Conley, country music star, dead at 77
Ex-Pope Benedict XVI addresses church sex abuse, contradicting Pope Francis
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to keep royal birth private
Korean Air flight makes emergency landing after 'bird strike'
Rangers' Hunter Pence hits 408-foot homer into stadium hot tub
Josh Bailey sends Islanders crowd into frenzy with OT winner against Penguins
Opulent perfume bottle breaks three world records
Back to Article
/