Astros' Tony Kemp tagged at 2nd out during ALCS Game 4 in Houston

Houston Astros' Tony Kemp (R) is tagged out by Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (L) trying to stretch a single into a double during the eighth inning in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday. The Red Sox won 8-6. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI