Moments from the FIFA World Cup in Russia (89 images)

Soccer teams from around the world meet in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. There will be a total of 64 games between June 14 and July 15. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI
Updated: July 2, 2018 at 2:03 PM
Neymar of Brazil celebrates scoring his side's opening goal with team-mate Paulinho during the Round of 16 match at Samara Arena in Samara, Russia on Monday. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Neymar scores Brazil's opening goal.
A Mexico fan looks on.
Brazil fans cheer for their team.
Igor Akinfeev of Russia is mobbed by his team-mates after the penalty shoot-out following the Round of 16 match at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday. Russia beat Spain 4-2 on penalties to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Spain players look dejected during the penalty shoot-out.
A Spain fan looks on.
