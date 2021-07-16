Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: July 16, 2021 at 9:55 AM
Moments from the 2021 British Open golf championship
(9 images)
The
2021 British Open
runs through Sunday at Royal St. George's in Kent, England, where U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm is favored to win.
Rory Mcllroy hits out of the bunker on the sixth green on the first round of the British Open golf championship on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Dustin Johnson tees off. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Spectators surround the sixth green. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Spectators watch the golf from a hill on the first day. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
