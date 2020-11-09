Moments from the 2020 Masters Tournament(14 images)
The 2020 Masters Tournament is scheduled to start Thursday without patrons in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Here's a look at the practice rounds from UPI photographer Kevin Dietsch.
Xander Schauffele (R) and his caddie Austin Kaiser putt on the 17th green during a practice round prior to the start of the 2020 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI