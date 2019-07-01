Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: July 1, 2019 at 1:57 PM
Moments from the 2019 Wimbledon Championship
(7 images)
Top tennis players from around the world compete in the Wimbledon Championship in London through July 14.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts in her first-round match against Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan on Monday. Putintseva beat Osaka 7-6, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Putintseva plays a forehand in her match. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Osaka plays a backhand against Putintseva. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand in his first-round match against Philip Kohlschreiber of Germany. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kohlschreiber plays a forehand in his match against Djokovic. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic celebrates victory in his first-round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on Monday. Vesely beat Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Zverev reacts in defeat in his first round match against Vesely. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
