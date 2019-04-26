Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Boy beaten
Mayor arrested
Today in history
Taylor Swift
Colorado crash
Potato hotel
Whitey Bulger
Gator vs. snake
Judge charged
Parkland
Cappuccino record
3D crosswalks
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: April 26, 2019 at 9:55 AM
Moments from the 2019 NFL Draft
(25 images)
Players are recruited into the National Football League at the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville starting Thursday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Christian Wilkins (L) from Clemson jumps into the arms of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked 13th overall by Miami Dolphins. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Football fans show their team spirit in downtown Nashville as they wait the start of the 2019 NFL Draft. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jacksonville Jaguars fans show their spirit. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A Minnesota Vikings fan celebrates the draft. Photo by John Sommers II /UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A Vikings fan waits for the draft to begin. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Green Bay Packer fans support their team. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A Tampa Bay Bucs fan waits for the draft. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Police: 5-year-old Illinois boy died from repeated blows to the head
Whitey Bulger died from blunt force injuries, death certificate says
Texas city mayor arrested for voter fraud
On This Day: Indian Airlines Flight 491 crashes
Ex-Florida police officer sentenced to 25 years for shooting death of black motorist
Latest News
'Aladdin': Aladdin surprises Jasmine in TV spot trailer
Navy to christen guided missile destroyer USS Lyndon B. Johnson on Saturday
'90 Day Fiance' alum Ashley Martson files for divorce again
Uber sets target of $44-$50 for IPO next month
Tiny microbe-killing robots could be used to clean teeth
Back to Article
/