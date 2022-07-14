Trending
Advertisement
Sports News Photos
Updated: July 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM

Moments from the 150th Open Championship(11 images)

Golfers compete in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Golf Club in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Thursday. Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the championship.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy drives on the fourth tee at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Golf Club in St. Andrews, Scotland, on July 14, 2022. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo | Permalink
U.S. player Phil Mickelson drives on the 16th tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo | Permalink
U.S. player Patrick Reed reacts to his tee shot on the 16th hole. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo | Permalink
U.S. player John Daly drives on the 16th tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo | Permalink
Advertisement