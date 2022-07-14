Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
2022 Winter Olympics
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Dementia risk
Europe heat wave
Lottery club
Transgender voice
'Power Rangers'
Biden in Israel
Flooding
Khloe Kardashian
Kevin Spacey
CIA theft
Advertisement
Sports News Photos
Updated: July 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM
Moments from the 150th Open Championship
(11 images)
Golfers compete in the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Golf Club in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Thursday.
Rory McIlroy
is the favorite to win the championship.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy drives on the fourth tee at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Golf Club in St. Andrews, Scotland, on July 14, 2022. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
U.S. player Phil Mickelson drives on the 16th tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
U.S. player Patrick Reed reacts to his tee shot on the 16th hole. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
U.S. player John Daly drives on the 16th tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement