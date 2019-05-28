American Serena Williams hits a shot during her French Open women's first-round match against Russian Vitalia Diatchenko on Monday. Williams defeated Diatchenko 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the second round. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
American Alison Riske hits a shot during her French Open women's first-round match against Andrea Petkovic of Germany. Petkovic defeated Riske 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the second round. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
American Tommy Paul hits a shot during his French Open men's first-round match against Dominic Thiem of Austria. Thiem defeated Paul 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 to advance to the second round. Photo by David Silpa/UPI