Updated: June 13, 2019 at 9:18 AM
Moments from golf's U.S. open
(13 images)
Professional golfers from around the world compete in the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif., from June 13-16, 2019.
Tiger Woods hits off the 16th tee during a practice round prior to the 2019 U.S. Open on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Woods waits to putt on the 14th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Woods chips to the 18th green. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Jordan Spieth looks at his shot out of a bunker on the 18th green. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Ian Poulter of Great Britain takes video of a putt on the 18th green. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela practices hitting out of a bunker on the 18th green. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
American Justin Thomas hits on the 14th fairway. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
