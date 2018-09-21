Sections
Sports News Photos
Moments from golf's Ryder Cup
(14 images)
Top golfers compete in the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France, near Paris, from Friday through Sunday.
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Tiger Woods participates in a practice session at Le Golf National in Guyancourt on Tuesday. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Woods
won
the Tour Championship last weekend. It was his first win in five years. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Woods participates in a practice session. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
The Tour Championship was Woods' 80th win on the PGA Tour. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Bryson DeChambeau (L), Woods (C) and Phil Mickelson participate in a practice session. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Mickelson clears the sand from his shoes. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Mickelson participates in a practice session. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
