Home / Sports News Photos / Moments from golf's Open Championship in Scotland

Moments from golf's Open Championship in Scotland (11 images)

Top golfers compete in the 2018 Open Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland. The competition runs July 19-22. Photos by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Updated: July 19, 2018 at 4:35 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
share with pinterest
Comments Comments
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits out of the bunker on the first day of the championship.
License photo | Permalink
America's Tiger Woods tees off. Woods showed up Thursday suffering from a stiff neck.
License photo | Permalink
Woods hits a fairway iron.
License photo | Permalink
America's Kevin Kisner hits out of the bunker on the 18th green.
License photo | Permalink
America's Dustin Johnson tees off.
License photo | Permalink
America's Rickie Fowler tees off. Fowler got engaged to Allison Stokke earlier this year.
License photo | Permalink
America's Jordan Spieth tees off.
License photo | Permalink