Sports News Photos
Updated: July 18, 2019 at 9:50 AM
Moments from golf's British Open
(12 images)
Top golfers from around the world descend on the Royal Portrush Golf Club for the British Open in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. The tournament runs through July 21, 2019.
American Luke List lines up a putt on the sixth green on the first day of the tournament on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
American Gary Woodland. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Jim Furyk of the United States drives on the sixth tee. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Rickie Fowler of the United States. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Siwoo Kim of South Korea. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
