Updated: June 28, 2022 at 12:50 PM

Moments from Wimbledon(12 images)

The first round of the Wimbledon tennis championships is held in London on Monday. Italian player Matteo Berrettini recently tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew.

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action in his first round match against Argentinian player Francisco Cerundolo on day two of the Wimbledon championships in London on June 28, 2022. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
U.S. player Coco Gauff in action in her match against Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Swiatek gets low to hit forehand in her match against Felt. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov plays a backhand in his match against U.S. player Steve Johnson. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
