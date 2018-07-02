Home / Sports News Photos / Moments from Wimbledon championship

Top tennis players from around the world compete in the 2018 Wimbledon championships in London running through July 15, 2018. Photos by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Updated: July 2, 2018 at 3:23 PM
American Serena Williams plays a forehand in her match versus the Netherlands' Arantxa Rus on Monday. Williams defeated Rus 7-5, 6-3.
American John Isner plays a forehand in his match versus Germany's Yannick Maden. Isner defeated Maden 6-2, 7-6, 7-5.
American Venus Williams falls over in her match against Sweden's Johanna Larsson. Williams defeated Larsson 6-7, 6-2, 6-1.
Croatian Donna Vekic celebrates victory in her match versus American Sloane Stephens. Vekic defeated Stephens 6-1 6-3.
Stephens leaves in defeat.
Swiss Roger Federer dries himself in his match against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic.
Federer returns the ball in his match against Lajovic.
