Serena Williams returns the ball to her sister, Venus, during their match at the Lipton Tennis Championship in Key Biscayne, Fla., on March 28, 1998. Venus Williams, defeated her sister 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Photo by Susan Knowles/UPI
Seventh seed Williams celebrates her Woman's Single victory over first seed Martina Hingis at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships on September 11, 1999. Williams defeated Hingis 6-3, 7-6. Photo by H.R. Celestin/UPI
Sisters and teammates, Venus (L) and Serena Williams hug on the medal stand after receiving their gold medals in the women's doubles at the Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, on September 28, 2000. They defeated the Dutch pair of Kristie Boogert and Miriam Oremans 6-1, 6-1 in 49 minutes.Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Serena Williams, the fourth seed, challenges a call as she takes on Kateryna Bondarenko in the first set of play at the U.S. Open in New York City, on August 26, 2008. Williams went on to win 6-1, 6-4. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI