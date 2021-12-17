Chinese tennis star and former world No. 1 doubles player Peng Shuai has been the subject of international concern after she reported being sexually assaulted by a former Chinese official and disappeared. The legitimacy of reports of recent communications from her have been met with skepticism. The Women's Tennis Association has pulled out of China in response. Here's a look at her career.
Peng Shuai reacts during her women's singles first-round match against Nao Hibino of Japan at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne in 2020. Photo by Francis Malasig/EPA-EFE
Peng hits a backhand in her match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York City on August 27, 2014. Peng defeated the No. 4 seed Radwanska 6-3, 6-4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Peng watches the ball during her French Open women's first-round match against American Sloane Stephens in Paris on May 27, 2014. Stephens defeated Peng 6-4, 7-6 (8) to advance to the second round. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Peng hits a serve during her French Open third-round match against Russian Maria Sharapova in Paris on June 2, 2012. Sharapova defeated Peng 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the next round. Photo by David Silpa/UPI