Moments from Novak Djokovic's tennis career(34 images)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the No. 1 ranked tennis player in the world. His ability to compete for a fourth straight title at the Australian Open, which starts Monday, is in jeopardy over a dispute related to his refusal to be vaccinated for COVID-19, running afoul of Australia's health requirements.
Novak Djokovic looks up and smiles after a long point while playing in the U.S. Open finals against Roger Federer in New York City on September 9, 2007. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI