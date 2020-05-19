NBA icon Michael Jordan was the subject of ESPN's most watched docuseries, "The Last Dance," which chronicled his final season with the Chicago Bulls. In his 15-year career, Jordan won five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, set more than 30 league and team records and helped lead Chicago to six NBA championships. Here's a look back at some moments from his time on the court.
Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (L) drives past Indiana Pacers' Reggie Miller as he joined the Bulls for a 103-96 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers during his NBA return after trying out a baseball career on March 19, 1995. Photo by Susan Plageman/UPI
Eastern All-Star Jordan slam-dunks for 2 of the 20 points to win the All-Star MVP game in San Antonio, Texas on February 11, 1996. Later that year, Jordan re-signed with the Chicago Bulls. Photo by George Wong/UPI
Jordan sits on the bench during their 113-104 loss to the Miami Heat in Miami on February 23, 1996. Overall, the Bulls won six consecutive championships from 1990 through 1997. Photo by Jeff Widener/UPI
Jordan displays the new Air Jordan 13 sneaker, which bears his nickname "Black Cat," at a press conference at NikeTown in New York City on September 9, 1997. A new signature Jordan brand line of basketball clothing products was also unveiled. In 2020, a pair of his game-worn sneakers sold for $560,000. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI