Moments from Maria Sharapova's tennis career(23 images)
Maria Sharapova, who was once the No. 1 tennis player in the world, announced her retirement from the sport on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Russian was a five-time Grand Slam champion. She started playing tennis at age 4. Here's a look back at her career.
Sharapova celebrates a victory over former world No. 1 Justine Henin-Hardenne to advance to the semi-finals of the WTA tournament at Key Biscayne, Fla., in 2005. She was ranked No. 1 in the world that year. Photo by Susan Knowles/UPI
Sharapova falls to the ground after match point during her straight sets finals victory over Henin-Hardenne at the U.S. Open in 2006. She was the highest-paid female athlete in the world for more than a decade. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI