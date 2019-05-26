Simon Pagenaud leaps into the arms of a crew member after driving the Menards Team Penske Chevrolet to victory in the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
Sebastian Bourdais goes up against wall in turn three while Conor Daly passes underneath in a collision that stopped the race 20 laps from the finish of the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Photo by Duane Appleget/UPI
Graham Rahal moves past the disabled car of Scott Davidson after a pit stop incident during the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI