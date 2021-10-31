Moments from Game 5 of 2021 World Series(10 images)
The Houston Astros warded off elimination from the World Series with a 9-5 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta on Sunday. The series now stands with the Braves ahead 3-2 and is heading back to Houston for Game 6 of the best-of-seven series set for Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Here's a look at the game.
The Houston Astros' Michael Brantley gestures after defeating the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the World Series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Sunday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI