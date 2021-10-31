Moments from Game 4 of 2021 World Series(8 images)
The Atlanta Braves took a commanding lead of the World Series after defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in Game 4, putting them in a 3-1 of the series overall, in Truist Park in Atlanta on October 30, 2021. Here's a look at the game.
The Atlanta Braves' dugout erupts after teammate Jorge Solar (bottom left) hits a go ahead homer against the Houston Astros during Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday. Photo by Kate Awtrey-King/UPI