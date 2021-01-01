Advertisement
Updated: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM

Moments from Game 3 of 2021 World Series(13 images)

The Atlanta Braves blanked the Houston Astros 2-0 in Game 3 of the World Series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday. Atlanta took the lead in the series 2-1. Here's a look at the game.

Atlanta Braves players celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros 2-0 in Game 3 of the World Series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Atlanta Braves fans take pictures in the 8th inning of Game 3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (R) is congratulated by third base coach Ron Washington after hitting a solo home run. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws in the 4th inning. Photo by David Tulis/UPI
