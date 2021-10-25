Trending
Sports News Photos
Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:15 AM

Moments from Game 1 of 2021 World Series(24 images)

The Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in the first game of the 2021 World Series on Tuesday, 2021. The Braves won 6-2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Atlanta Braves players celebrate their win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the MLB World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI
The Braves beat the Astros 6-2. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI
Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hits into a fielder's choice in the ninth inning. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, watches from the stand. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI
