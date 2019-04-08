Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Nissan
WrestleMania
Swine fever
Airline service
Libya
Solange
Kirstjen Nielsen
Russia probe
Motel 6
Pinterest
Iran
ACM Awards
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: April 8, 2019 at 10:11 AM
Moments from Augusta: Events leading up to the Masters
(19 images)
Golfers take to the green at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. in the days leading up to the annual Masters Tournament, which starts Thursday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
American Jennifer Kupcho kisses the championship trophy after the first-ever Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kupcho won the tournament with a score of 10 under par. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kupcho reacts after making a birdie on the 18th green. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Maria Fassi of Mexico lines up a putt in the final pairing of the final round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Fassi congratulates Kupcho on the 18th green. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Yuka Yasuda of Japan reacts after a tee shot on the back 9 in the final round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Yasuda lines up a putt on the 13th green. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
U.S. calls for 'immediate halt' to fighting in Libya
Nissan removes Ghosn from board after 4th arrest
Motel 6 to pay $12M for giving guests' information to ICE
Raiders' Antonio Brown attacks Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media
WWE WrestleMania: Becky Lynch wins it all, Kofi Kingston prevails
Latest News
Runaway bulls interrupt college party in Texas
Florida Panthers quickly hire coach Joel Quenneville as coach
Study: Kids in poorer neighborhoods likely to be less healthy, worse educated
BTS teases 'Boy with Luv' music video featuring Halsey
Britain to deploy F-35Bs for first time, sending them to Cyprus air base
Back to Article
/