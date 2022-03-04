Top News
Sports News Photos
Updated: March 4, 2022 at 9:27 AM
Moments from Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament
(11 images)
.The Arnold Palmer Invitational
golf tournament
runs through Sunday at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
Justin Rose tees off at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chad Campbell putts on the eighth green. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lukas Herbert drives out of a sand bunker. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Hideki Matsuyama watches after teeing off. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
