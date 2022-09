Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Jersey at Sotheby's

Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" Jersey is on display, along with other Iconic Sports Player Memorabilia at Sotheby's on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 ,in New York City. Jordan's game-worn Bulls jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals is featured in Sotheby's online auction. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI