Sports News Photos
Updated: May 6, 2019 at 1:17 PM
Max Homa wins the Wells Fargo Championship in golf
(16 images)
Max Homa won the Wells Fargo Championship in golf in Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., on May 5, 2019.
Max Homa of the U.S. reacts as he wins the Wells Fargo Championship. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI
Homa holds the trophy after winning. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI.
Homa watches his tee shot on the 16th hole on the way to winning. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI
Sergio Garcia of Spain pitches onto the 15th green the final round. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits out of a trap on the 15th hole in the final round. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI
Justin Rose of Britain hits onto the green on the 15th hole in the final round. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI
Rickie Fowler of the U.S. hits out of a trap on the 15th hole. Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI
