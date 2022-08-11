Major League Baseball hosts the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs in the second annual Field of Dreams game in a stadium adjacent to the movie set in Dyersville, Iowa, on Thursday. The Cubs defeated the Reds 4-2.
Players from the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs walk out from the corn stalks in right field before the MLB Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, on August 11. The Cubs defeated the Reds 4-2. Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly throws a pitch. "Honestly, I caught myself in between every inning, when I wasn't pitching, just staring out into the cornfields, just looking over the left-field wall," Smyly told MLB.com. Photo by Mark Black/UPI