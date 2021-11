Ochoa (L) hugs Annika Sorenstam on the the 18th green after finishing the first round in a tie of the Samsung World Championship in Palm Desert, Calif., on October 12, 2006. Defending champion Sorenstam and Ochoa both shot a 5-under par round to share the lead in the tournament that featured an elite field of the top 20 players in women's golf. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI