Kobe Bryant, the 17 year-old NBA first -round draft pick, shows off his new Los Angeles Lakers jersey with Lakers general manager Jerry West (L), and coach Del Harris (R). Bryant, who was dealt to the Lakers in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for former Laker Vlade Divac, is the sixth player in NBA history to attempt to bypass college for a NBA career. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. File Photo by Steve Grayson/UPI