Kentucky Derby runs without spectators (26 images)

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, was held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on September 5, 2020. The event, traditionally held in May, was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and ran without spectators as a safety precaution. Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law was favored to win, but was beaten by Authentic and finished second. Here's a look at the some of the scenes from the track.