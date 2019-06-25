Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: June 25, 2019 at 8:56 AM
Nominees, winners and sports giants attend the 3rd annual NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monday.
Former NBA player Kareem Abdul Jabbar (L) and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks walk the red carpet. Antetokounmpo won the NBA Most Valuable Player award and was nominated for Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Antetokounmpo, second right, and his family walk the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, second right, and his family walk the red carpet. Siakam won the NBA Most Improved Player award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic won the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Host Shaquille O'Neal (C) arrives with his sons Shareef O'Neal (L) and Shaqir OÕNeal on the red carpet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Robin Roberts of "Good Morning America" won the Sager Strong Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
