Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Energy
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Government shutdown
Cody Parkey
Jazmine Barnes
Eli Lilly
Digital groceries
Lionel Messi
Kevin Spacey
Islamic State
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 at 12:23 PM
Jess Lockwood wins the Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Buck Off
(12 images)
Jess Lockwood of Montana became the top-ranked bull rider in the world on January 6, 2019, at the Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy
Buck Off
at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Jess Lockwood celebrates after winning the Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Buck Off. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Lockwood collects $100,000 in prize money. Lockwood also
won
the event in 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Bull riders compete in the championship round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Professional Bull Riders was initiated in 1992 when the rodeo circuit decided to create its own sport. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
There are over 300 bull-riding events a year with over 600 riders in five countries competing. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The world championship event is held in Las Vegas every year, with the winner receiving a belt buckle and a $1 million bonus. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A fan watches the bull riders compete. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Recovering Ginsburg to miss Supreme Court arguments for first time
Government shutdown threatens food stamps, airport security
Eli Lilly buying Loxo Oncology in $8B deal
Lionel Messi shows incredible control on first La Liga goal of 2019
Kroger, Microsoft join to launch digital grocery project
Latest News
First U.S. ship since Russian seizure of Ukrainian ships arrives in Black Sea
Coffin Turbo Pump tapped for feed pumps on Wasp-class vessels
Spanish officials look into company offering to freeze bodies for preservation
iKon to release new single 'I'm OK' on repackaged album
BTS to release official toy line with Mattel
Back to Article
/