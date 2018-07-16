FIA Formula E driver Jean-Eric Vergne of France for team TECHEETAH Renault Z.E. 17 celebrates after winning the championship at the New York City ePrix, Round 11 of the 2017/18 FIA Formula E Series on Saturday.
On Saturday and Sunday the Brooklyn waterfront --with a view of the Statue of Liberty and One World Trade Center -- in Lower Manhattan was transformed into a racetrack for the Formula E Championship series.
