Jean-Eric Vergne wins Formula E New York ePrix (10 images)

Jean-Eric Vergne wins Formula E New York ePrix on Saturday in New York City. Photos by John Angelillo/UPI
Updated: July 16, 2018 at 10:14 AM
FIA Formula E driver Jean-Eric Vergne of France for team TECHEETAH Renault Z.E. 17 celebrates after winning the championship at the New York City ePrix, Round 11 of the 2017/18 FIA Formula E Series on Saturday.

Brazilian racing driver Lucas di Grassi of the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler Formula E team celebrates drinking champagne after winning the first race.

Audi's Lucas di Grassi won the first race of the New York Formula E double-header on Saturday and Jean-Eric Vergne was crowned champion despite starting from the back of the grid.

Antonio Felix da Costa of the MS & AD Andretti team makes a turn on the track.

On Saturday and Sunday the Brooklyn waterfront --with a view of the Statue of Liberty and One World Trade Center -- in Lower Manhattan was transformed into a racetrack for the Formula E Championship series.

Lucas di Grassi races around the track.

Cars race around the track.
