Home / Sports News Photos / Italy's Francesco Molinari wins golf's Open Championship in Scotland

Italy's Francesco Molinari wins golf's Open Championship in Scotland (37 images)

Top golfers competed in the 2018 Open Golf championship in Carnoustie, Scotland. The competition ran from July 19 to July 22. Photos by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Updated: July 23, 2018 at 7:59 AM
Italy's Francesco Molinari kisses the Claret jug after victory on Sunday. Molinari won with a score of 276, eight shots under par.
License photo | Permalink
Molinari is the first Italian to win a major golf championship.
License photo | Permalink
Molinari celebrates his victory.
License photo | Permalink
Molinari tees off in the final round.
License photo | Permalink
Molinari putts during the final round.
License photo | Permalink
America's Tiger Woods plays a fairway shot. Woods ended up three shots behind Molinari who won with a score of 276, eight shots under par.
License photo | Permalink
Woods lines up a putt during the final round.
License photo | Permalink