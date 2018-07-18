Home / Sports News Photos / Houston Astros' Alex Bregman wins MVP award at All-Star Game

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman wins MVP award at All-Star Game (16 images)

The American League won 8-6 over the National League and Houston Astros' Alex Bregman won MVP at the MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photos by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Updated: July 18, 2018 at 8:40 AM
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) holds the MVP award after his two-run homer during the tenth inning helped power the American League to an 8-6 win over the National League.
Bregman (2) smiles as he rounds the bases after a two-run homer.
Houston Astros' George Springer (4) is greeted by teammates after his solo home run followed a two-run homer by Bregman during the tenth inning.
Springer (4) leaps toward Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura (R) to celebrate his solo home run.
Astros' Springer (4) is greeted after his back-to-back home run.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett (3) hits a two-run homer against the American League during the tenth inning.
Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura (C) celebrates a three-run homer against the National League during the eighth inning.
