Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Trending
Park pests
Liaoning
Face masks
Drone drill
Beaver outage
Josh battle
Universal vaccine
Northwest COVID-19
Stock market
Trump inauguration
Advertisement
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: April 27, 2021 at 4:01 PM
Horses, riders prepare for 2021 Kentucky Derby
(16 images)
Fans, at a reduced capacity, will be allowed to attend the 2021 Kentucky Derby on May 1, and the horses and riders are doing their daily routines in advance of the big event.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Exercise riders walk their horses on the track during early morning workouts April 27 as they prepare for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
An exercise rider takes his horse to the track during an early morning workout. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Grooms wash down their horses after a working out on the track. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Horses and riders prepare for a workout on the track under the pink moon. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Essential Quality, seen on the Churchill Downs backstretch, was installed as the favorite for the 147th Kentucky Derby. Photo courtesy of Churchill Downs
Trainer Bob Baffert watches his horse, Kentucky Derby hopeful Medina Spirit, gallop on the track during an early morning workout. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kentucky Derby hopeful Medina Spirit gallops on the track during an early morning workout. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Andrew Brown Jr. shot 5 times, including once in back of head, autopsy shows
Report: U.S. naval destroyer tracking China's Liaoning aircraft carrier
'Universal' coronavirus vaccine may protect against variants, common cold
National park tells hikers to wrap up their vehicles due to sneaky pests
Carrie Ann Inaba takes leave of absence from 'The Talk'
Latest News
Forgotten lottery ticket found in purse earns woman $250,000
Fox casts Roselyn Sanchez as Ricardo Montalban descendant in 'Fantasy Island'
Owl rescued from front grill of pickup truck in Florida
German bomb squad finds reported grenade was a rubber sex toy
FCC approves SpaceX's satellite modification despite competitor objections
Back to Article
/