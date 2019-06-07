Sections
Sports News Photos
Updated: June 7, 2019
Horses get ready for 151st running of Belmont Stakes
(6 images)
Horses train in the early morning at Belmont Park before the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, N.Y.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Belmont Stakes contender Bourbon War gets a workout on the track in the early morning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Belmont Stakes contender Tacitus. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Belmont Stakes contender Everfast. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Horses work out on the track in the early morning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Belmont Stakes is the
oldest
Triple Crown race as it predates the Kentucky Derby by nine years and the Preakness by seven years. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
A horse gets washed at the stables. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Back to Article
