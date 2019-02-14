Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
Golf
Horse Racing
Tennis
Col. Football
Col. Basketball
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archives
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
About
Feedback
Search
Trending
Haiti
Hurricane Katrina
National emergency
Bad candy
India
Amazon
Trump health
Fire starter
Smoking ban
Student loans
UPS hijacked
'Snowna Lisa'
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 at 8:07 AM
Highlights of Daytona 500 week
(13 images)
Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick win qualifying races at the Daytona International Speedway on Thursday in Daytona, Fla. NASCAR's biggest race is set for Sunday.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Joey Logano wins the Gander RV Duel Number 2 Qualifying Race for the 2019 Daytona 500. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Logano celebrates winning the qualifying race. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Logano (22) takes the checkered flag just ahead of Clint Boyer (14) to win the Gander RV Duel at Daytona 2 qualifying race. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Kevin Harvick wins Gander RV Duel Number 1 Qualifying Race for the 2019 Daytona 500. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Martin Truex Jr.'s crew pushes his car back after finishing fifth in the Gander RV Duel at Daytona 1 qualifying race. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Jimmie Johnson (48) and Chris Buescher (37) lead a pack of cars in the Gander RV Duel Qualifying Race 1. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chris Buescher makes a pit stop during the Gander RV Duel at Daytona 1 qualifying race. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
28 Georgia students hospitalized after eating Valentine's candy
State department issues Haiti travel warning as protests turn violent
Trump 'in very good health,' on increased dose of cholesterol medication
India warns Pakistan it will pay 'a hefty price' for Pulwama attack
California man receives 12 years in prison for starting wildfire
Latest News
Bell Boeing signs $10.7M contract for V-22 Osprey radar upgrades
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner thrills little girl with puck flip, selfie
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom get engaged on Valentine's Day
Lightning's Steven Stamkos undresses Andrew Cogliano with nasty deke
Watch live: Trump to address national security on U.S.-Mexico border
Back to Article
/