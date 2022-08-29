Women's top seed Iga Swiatek and men's No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal earned first-round victories on Day 2 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament while defending champion Emma Raducanu, and Naomi Osaka suffered loses at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Tuesday.
2022 US Open Tennis Championships in New York
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a ball to Rinky Hijikata of Australia during their match on August 30. Nadal won in four sets to advance to the second round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI