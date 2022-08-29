Trending
Women's top seed Iga Swiatek and men's No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal earned first-round victories on Day 2 of the U.S. Open tennis tournament while defending champion Emma Raducanu, and Naomi Osaka suffered loses at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Tuesday.

2022 US Open Tennis Championships in New York
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a ball to Rinky Hijikata of Australia during their match on August 30. Nadal won in four sets to advance to the second round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nadal celebrates after winning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Hijikata of Australia returns a ball to Nadal of Spain before being defeated in 4 sets. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Nadal (R) and Hijikata meet at the net after Nadal wins. The match was just the second for Nadal since June 27, a hiatus related to an abdominal injury. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
