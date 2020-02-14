Sections
Log in
Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Voices
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Sports
Soccer
NFL
NBA
MLB
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
More
...
Defense
Featured
Science
Health
Video
Archive
Almanac
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
About
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Search
Slideshow
Thumbnails
View all
Sports News Photos
Updated: Feb. 15, 2020 at 1:07 PM
Highlights from the 62nd running of the Daytona 500
(19 images)
The Daytona 500 in Florida caps several days of racing and racing activities from February 13-16, 2020.
(
0
)
Slide show
Thumbnails
View all
Ray Black Jr. prepares for NASCAR Xfinity practice Friday at the Daytona International Speedway. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chris Briscoe. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chris Buescher (L), Jack Roush (C) and Ryan Newman(R) meet with guests at the Roush-Fenway luncheon on Friday. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Ryan Newman meets with guests at the Roush-Fenway luncheon. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Josh Bilicki. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chase Briscoe (98) leads a pack during NASCAR Xfinity practice. Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Chris Buescher. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Most Popular
Famous birthdays for Feb. 15: Jane Seymour, Amber Riley
Coronavirus: Europe reports first death; over 1,500 deaths globally
Blues' Jay Bouwmeester undergoes heart procedure after cardiac episode
Athletics' Tony Kemp on taking part in Astros' sign-stealing system: 'I said no'
On This Day: U.S. figure skating team killed in plane crash
Latest News
Google honors Susan B. Anthony's 200th birthday with new Doodle
Robert Taylor confirmed for Longmire Days fan fest in July
Season 2 of 'Love Island' to premiere on CBS May 21
HBO Max drops teaser for its programming slate
Mike Pompeo pledges $1B to European energy initiative
Back to Article
/